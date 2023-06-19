Summer service change in South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System

SOUTH OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN – BC Transit, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the City of Penticton are advising transit customers of a seasonal service change, effective June 26, 2023.

This change will see service added to route 16 Lake to Lake on Sunday evenings. This round trip will operate starting on the last Sunday in June (25) until Labour Day in September.

There will also be additional weekday round-trips added to route 10 Naramata that will remain in place until the end of August.

This service change will see the K-12 school routes become regular routes, starting June 29, 2023.

Please check the Rider’s Guide for times.

For more information on trip planning, fares or to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen