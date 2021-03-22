Summerhill Winery Looking to Build Culinary Education Facility

Summerhill Winery looking to open a culinary school with big plans for the current property.

Plans that include accommodations for students on the farm land.

Kelowna councillor Luke Stack has some concerns. "The fact that there's going to be e-buses to wing people back and forth from the facility to the airport, honestly I don't see why they couldn't wing them back and forth from a hotel and the vineyard for the day and do their work. I just don't understand why the 150 bed hotel has to be on the farm."

Councillor Mohini Singh echoed Stack with worries. "I just think it's way too big. What happens if the culinary aspect doesn't work and it becomes a wedding destination? There's nothing wrong, it's been approved to be a place to stay. Once it's done, it's done. From that point of view it's way too huge for that location."

Mayor Colin Basran asked council to vote in favour at Monday's meeting to forward the winery's application to the Agricultural Land Committee. "Part of the reason I'm ok moving this forward is because this family has a track record of thinking well ahead and being very visionary. If this had been maybe a new applicant that had never accomplished anything or hadn't built anything in our city yet, perhaps it would be a little bit different."

Ultimately council supported staff recommendation to forward the application.