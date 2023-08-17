Summerland family asking for information on missing Fire Opal stones

On April 26, 2023, the Summerland RCMP responded to a break and enter that occurred to a residence in the 1500 block of Harding St, Summerland BC. Investigation revealed that the home had been ransacked and numerous items were stolen, however in particular taken from the residence were rare fire opals ranging in size and colour.

“Returning from a holiday to find your home has been vandalized and important possession’s stolen, can be heartbreaking for many”, says Cst. Brett, media relations officer with the Penticton RCMP. “The family in this particular situation is asking for public assistance in keeping their eyes out for any of the fire opal stones pictured above, being possessed or sold in the Okanagan area”.

If you or anyone has information in regards to the whereabouts of the stones, please contact Cst. Sinnett at the Summerland RCMP by calling 250-494-7416 and referencing RCMP File 2023-844.

