Summerland Finalizes Water Master Plan

The District of Summerland Council has adopted a revitalized Water Master Plan, providing a comprehensive framework for water issues that the District is expected to face in the upcoming decades. The Plan aligns with and supports Council’s overarching priority of Community Resilience.

“As a key resource document for the District of Summerland, staff will use this plan to guide water allocation, current water-management initiatives and water projects that will support community resilience and preparedness for the immediate future and in the longer term,” said Mayor Toni Boot.

Staff have been working to update the plan, and engaged Council’s Water Advisory Committee for their advice and perspectives. Capital projects identified in the plan include 12 high priority projects, of which ten are already underway or planned in Council’s approved five-year capital program.

The three main water sources for the District are groundwater, Trout Creek and Eneas Creek. The District also holds licences for Okanagan Lake that can be accessed in the future to meet community needs. Summerland’s 12 reservoirs reliably fill with water each year but, like all capital assets, require ongoing maintenance, planning and upgrades to keep pace with changing Dam Safety regulations.

Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Executive Director Anna Warwick stated: “Municipal Water Planning is an integral part of managing our water resource; Summerland’s inclusion of Source Water Protection in their master planning is the right direction for this precious resource”.

Over the past 12 years Summerland’s water usage has decreased from 12,250ML to 8,930ML per year —despite population growth—due to crop changes, progressive adoption of efficient irrigation technologies and water conservation efforts. Summerland has a total of 200 km of water mains, 12 raw water reservoirs with a total 17,211ML of storage, 3 concrete reservoirs, 9 pressure reducing stations, 3 pump stations and 6,123 services connections. The entire Summerland water system is fed from two watersheds (Trout Creek and Eneas Creek) that total 805km2 in size.

The Water Master Plan can be found on our website www.summerland.ca/your-city-hall/reports-studies