Summerland Landfill receives upgrades to oil recycling facilities

BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the safe collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that the District of Summerland received a grant from BCUOMA that provided Summerland Sanitary Landfill, located at 17202 Bathville Road, with a second 20 ft modified sea container to manage the responsible collection and storage of returned used oil and antifreeze materials.

“The District of Summerland continues to prioritize the needs of their residents and the environment by ensuring used oil and antifreeze related products are safely recycled”, said David Lawes, CEO, BC Used Oil Management Association. “In 2019 they upgraded their Summerland Sanitary Landfill recycling facility with a new sea container to responsibly collect and store used oil. As their community grew over the past few years, they were proactive by adding this additional sea container to their facility, showing their ongoing commitment to reducing waste.”

BCUOMA continues to look for opportunities to upgrade and improve recycling facility locations across the province to provide British Columbians with reasonable access to convenient and free used oil recycling centres. BCUOMA’s infrastructure grant program provides businesses with the infrastructure required to responsibly handle, collect, and store used oil and antifreeze materials using economic, efficient, and environmentally acceptable options. Municipalities, private businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other sectors interested in a BCUOMA infrastructure grant can find out more information at https://bcusedoil.com/infrastructure-grants/.

Used oil is a valuable resource and if it is recycled at one of BCUOMA’s dedicated public recycling centres it can be recovered and re-used. Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or material inputs for manufacturing or energy products. Additionally, used oil filters contain metal, which is recycled into metal products like rebar, nails, and wire. Used oil and antifreeze containers are recycled and used to manufacture new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze is refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze. A comprehensive listing of all the public recycling centres across B.C. can be found at https://bcusedoil.com/find-a-recycling-centre.

BCUOMA would like to acknowledge that the Summerland Sanitary Landfill is located on the traditional territory of the Okanagan Nation.

For more information on Summerland Sanitary Landfill visit https://www.summerland.ca/city-services/garbage-recycling/summerland-sanitary-landfill.