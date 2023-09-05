Summerland Legion May Close Forever

What would happen if the Summerland Legion were to close. We take the Legion for granted since it opened in 1919, but it is an important part of our community. Think about the effects on the quality of life in our community if the following stopped happening. This is why we need your help.

• Remembrance Day Ceremony in Memorial Park

• Poppy Campaign to raise funds for Veteran’s needs

• Canada Day free BBQ picnic

• Support services for Veterans and their families

• Annual Lunch with Santa for kids in the community

• VE Day – candle lighting ceremony at Canyon View Cemetery

• Sponsors and home of Summerland Pipes and Drums

• Sponsors of Summerland Air Cadets Squadron 902

• Bursaries to SSS graduates totalling $20,000 annually

• Donations to the community – typically $30,000 annually

• Chef Andy’s Kitchen – offering lunches, dinners and his famous meat pies

• Monthly Pancake Breakfast open to the public

• Monthly Steak BBQ and dance – open to the public

• Provide a catered room rental for club meetings, receptions and funerals

• Weekly Meat draws

• Social events -- music bingo, horse races, dances and music jam nights etc.

• Sporting events on the big screen - Grey Cup, Superbowl, Soccer World Cup

• Annual Charity Golf Tournament

• A place where everybody knows your name

This summer, the roof on the branch failed and needs to be repaired at an estimated cost of $150,000. Insurance will not cover the repair of the 18-year-old roof as it is deemed to be “wear and tear”. The branch’s finances were just recovering as a result of pandemic closings when a Remembrance Day break-in set us back. We need the communities support.

The population of Summerland is 12,000, of which almost 10,000 are adults (over age of 19). * If each one of us donated $15, the Legion would be saved. We realize not everyone is able to afford that much, but others may be able to afford more. We ask you to please contribute what you are able.

(Any adult may join the Legion for $50, but there is no need to be a member to come into the branch.)

Details here on how to donate in order of preference

1. E-transfer to roof@summerlandlegion.com

2. Mail/drop-off a cheque to the branch with “roof” in the memo line (PO Box 370, V0H 1Z0)

3. On-line – Visit GiveSendgo at this link https://www.givesendgo.com/GB2DJ

Upcoming fund-raising events.

Friday Sept 15. 5PM - Dinner 7PM - Music Bingo at Harold Simpson Youth Centre 9111 Peach Orchard Road

Saturday Sept. 23 9AM-???- Garage Sale and BBQ in Legion Parking lot

Buy a table or drop off donations beforehand

