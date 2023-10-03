Summerland Legion Re-opening

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland is re-opening at 11AM Friday October 6.

The branch had to shut down as a result of a catastrophic roof leak in mid-July. The contract to repair the roof was awarded to Hometown Roofing Ltd. of Penticton. The branch is grateful to Hometown for expediting the project to get the Legion back to normal operations.

The community has been generous in supporting the Summerland Legion, but it is still well short of our fundraising goal to pay for the repairs and is still soliciting donations.

See our website www.summerlandlegion.com on various ways of donating.

We welcome the public to come to the Legion and inspect the new inside upgrades.