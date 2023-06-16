Summerland lifts Campfire ban
The City of Summerland is following the BC Wildfire Service and lifting a ban on campfires starting today at noon.
Citing improved conditions and favourable weather, BC Wildfire Service rescinded the ban on campfires in the region.
Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited until October 13 or until the orders are rescinded. For more information on the different categories, go to BC Wildfire
