Summerland RCMP arrest suspect in suspicious fires

RCMP in Summerland, BC, arrested a 49-year-old man connected to a series of suspicious fires.

On February 3rd, 2024, the St. Stephens Church experienced a break-in and a subsequent fire within its basement. This incident was followed by another suspicious fire on February 4th, in an exterior stairwell at Summerland Secondary School, which was quickly reported by a vigilant community member.

Thanks to the community's cooperation in providing video surveillance and photographs, RCMP were able to identify and arrest 49-year-old Penticton resident, Gerrid Perret.

Perret has been charged with break and enter, mischief, and failing to comply with his probation order.

Perret was remanded into custody on February 5th.

The Summerland RCMP thanks the public for their assistance in the investigation.