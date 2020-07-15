Summerland RCMP investigating apparent hate motivated vandalism

On July 13th, 2020, at 10:30 p.m., residents of a property on Hespler Road in Summerland, BC, called Police after they overheard one of their residence’s windows being broken with a rock. Upon further inspection, they also discovered that their home had been freshly vandalised with spray paint. The graffiti consisted of Swastikas, and other disturbing imagery and phrases.

Front-line officers attended, and immediately combed the property for suspects and other evidence. None of the residents were physically harmed, and no witnesses have yet been identified to the mischief.

In the early morning of July 14th, 2020, Town of Summerland employees reported similar graffiti discovered painted on the town’s Memorial Park Band Shell Stage.

“Investigators believe both incidents of vandalism are connected, and have notified the RCMP’s Hate Crime Team, as they continue their criminal investigation to identify the person or persons responsible,” states Cst. James Grandy.

“This kind of hate motivated vandalism is not often seen in the close knit community of Summerland. We understand this kind of vandalism can be disturbing to many, and the Summerland RCMP is taking this very seriously. At this time, there’s nothing to indicate a concern for public safety,” say’s Sgt. David Preston, Summerland Area Commander.

Should anyone have information, they’re encouraged to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or remaining completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.