Summerland RCMP no longer seeking public help with child luring incident

Original release on September 23rd, 2023:

On September 21st, 2023, Summerland RCMP became aware of a possible child luring incident which had occurred the day prior on September 20th, at approximately 8-8:30 a.m.

A 10-year-old girl reported to her parents that on September 20th, while walking to Giants Head Elementary, she was approached by a man driving along Kelly Avenue. The man asked the girl if she wanted a ride to school. The girl immediately ran in the opposite direction. The man did not continue his interaction, or follow the girl.

Update:

Following the recent potential child luring incident, Summerland RCMP would like to thank the public for their proactive response. Multiple calls helped the police identify three red trucks with green canopies.

After investigation, these vehicles and their owners have been cleared and are no longer under suspicion.

The police appreciate the public's help but are no longer seeking further assistance on this issue. Sgt. Dave Preston emphasizes the need for parents to remind their children about the dangers of talking to strangers. However, he assures that Summerland remains a safe and vibrant community.