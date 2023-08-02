Summerland’s Newest Winery Now Open

Located in the beautiful Garnet Valley in the Summerland Valleys Sub GI, among the Bottleneck Drive tourist route, Summerland’s newest winery is the place for wine lovers to indulge in some of British Columbia’s most special wines.

After almost 10 years of vineyard development and building, the newly-constructed winery is open for tastings, where visitors are guided personally by either Alison Moyes, winemaker & general manager, or Matt Sartor, president & vineyard manager. With the rare opportunity in the Okanagan to sit down with the people making the wine, visitors enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the production facility and taste the wines while learning about the land, vineyard, and the philosophies that are reflected in every glass.﻿

The name “Solvero” is inspired by the Latin word meaning “truth in soil”. Integrity and honesty in all aspects of viticulture and winemaking are central to the winery team’s ethos.

The wines are an authentic reflection of the Garnet Valley vineyard and other local vineyards. At 600 meters in elevation, Solvero’s Garnet Valley estate vineyard is one of the highest in British Columbia, and wildlife and bordering forests are a vital part of the landscape.

The demanding terrain of this place exemplifies the team’s steadfast dedication to the philosophy of “la lutte raisonee”, meaning ‘the reasoned struggle’. This belief is central in all the winery team’s choices in farming, which includes seven different clones of Pinot Noir. The variety of clones in the vineyard and the balanced low yield produced, translate to unmatched complexity and intensity in the finished wine.

Solvero winemaker, Alison Moyes, has carefully selected the grapes and crafted them into premium wines that showcase the essence of the land. The rugged landscape, steep slopes, and well-draining soils create a unique terroir, resulting in exquisite Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines.

The initial wine release includes a Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir Rosé, each made in small quantities.

For wine enthusiasts, Solvero is your new destination in the Okanagan, where you will be happy going a little out of your way to find truth in wine.

Reservations are now available.