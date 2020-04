With the pandemic having an economic on its residents, the community of Summerland is giving its homeowners a grace period when paying property taxes.



The deadline has been pushed back until September 30th the most generous grace period for taxpayers in the Okanagan.



Taxes in Summerland are typically due July 3rd.



In Vernon, the property tax deadline has been pushed back until September 1st.



In Kelowna and West Kelowna, taxes are due July 2nd.