Sunday is Adoption Day with Okanagan Humane Society


Poster Cattywampus jpeg (wings)

Adoption Day at the Lake Country Art Gallery is heartwarming and enjoyable, combining art, community, and the love for cats. It's a perfect opportunity to support regional artists, the art gallery, and the Okanagan Humane Society while potentially finding a new furry friend to join your family.

This Sunday, June 25, from 11 am to 3 pm., the Okanagan Humane Society's Adoption Day at the Lake Country Art Gallery is a great way for people to find adorable cats and kittens to give them forever homes. It's also a fundraiser for the art gallery and the Okanagan Humane Society, making it even more special.

: Ella takes a break with new artwork from West Kelowna-based artist Rena Warren

During the event, you'll have the chance to explore the community members' exhibition called Cattywampus,  featuring cat-themed artwork. It's a perfect opportunity to appreciate the creative talents of regional artists while supporting a good cause.

: Ted and Tom with artwork from Vernon-based artist Kerry MacLeod

Additionally, cat-themed baked treats will be available for purchase, adding a delightful culinary aspect to the event. And, of course, spending time with the cool cats that will be present will surely bring joy to all attendees.

Cattywampus: Community Members' Exhibition will be at the Lake Country Art Gallery from June 24 to July 16.

