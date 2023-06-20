Sunday is Adoption Day with Okanagan Humane Society

Adoption Day at the Lake Country Art Gallery is heartwarming and enjoyable, combining art, community, and the love for cats. It's a perfect opportunity to support regional artists, the art gallery, and the Okanagan Humane Society while potentially finding a new furry friend to join your family.

This Sunday, June 25, from 11 am to 3 pm., the Okanagan Humane Society's Adoption Day at the Lake Country Art Gallery is a great way for people to find adorable cats and kittens to give them forever homes. It's also a fundraiser for the art gallery and the Okanagan Humane Society, making it even more special.

: Ella takes a break with new artwork from West Kelowna-based artist Rena Warren

During the event, you'll have the chance to explore the community members' exhibition called Cattywampus, featuring cat-themed artwork. It's a perfect opportunity to appreciate the creative talents of regional artists while supporting a good cause.

: Ted and Tom with artwork from Vernon-based artist Kerry MacLeod

Additionally, cat-themed baked treats will be available for purchase, adding a delightful culinary aspect to the event. And, of course, spending time with the cool cats that will be present will surely bring joy to all attendees.

Cattywampus: Community Members' Exhibition will be at the Lake Country Art Gallery from June 24 to July 16.