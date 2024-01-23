Sunken and damaged boats being pulled from lake

Due to recent extreme cold weather conditions, several boats in or near the Manhattan Point area sunk, became partially submerged or are severely damaged. The City is now taking steps to remove boats and debris from the lake to protect the community’s drinking water supply.

“While the current risk to Kelowna’s water supply is low, sunken vessels are considered an environmental concern and necessary precautions are being taken. Following consultations with the Coast Guard and Transport Canada, the City can proceed with removal to limit potential impacts to the environment and public safety,” said Alan Budde, Security and Business Continuity Manager.

Most of the vessels being removed were attached to non-compliant moorage buoys. Derelict and abandoned boats have increased in part because of the growing number of non-compliant moorage buoys along the lakeshore. Last year, the City took steps to remove several illegally moored buoys from the lake. The City is continuing these efforts while working to strengthen bylaws and increase enforcement against individuals operating buoys illegally without a valid business license or permit.

“Okanagan Lake is one of our most precious resources and the City is committed to protecting its drinking water supply. Together with our federal partners, we will continue working to prevent environmental harm or safety risks to the community that can be caused by abandoned or illegally moored vessels,” said Budde.

Shoreline Pile Driving has been contracted to remove sunken or at-risk boats; removal operations are expected to begin on January 24 and will take several days. Information on each vessel will be documented and shared with the Coast Guard and Transport Canada to assist with owner identification.

Vessels will be stored by the contractor for a period of 60 days and owners can claim their boats by contacting the Property Management office at PropertyManagement@kelowna.ca or 250-469-8610. Costs for removal and storage will apply. If unclaimed after this period, boats will be subject to disposal.