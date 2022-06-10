Sunlife Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF Comes Up on Sunday

The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is the largest fundraising event in Canada that rallies the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community to unite and raise funds for T1D research.

Throughout the month of June, Walk Month for JDRF, close to 30 Walks will be held in communities across Canada, with the goal of collectively raising $2.8 million to help accelerate life-changing T1D research, such as stem cell-based treatments that can produce insulin in those living with the disease.

Kelowna is proud to be part of the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF to support families impacted by T1D in the community and across the country because every step is a step closer to a cure.

Join us on June 12th and be part of the passionate and powerful community that is stepping up to support each other and to create a world free from T1D.

What: 2022 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF

When: June 12, 2022

Time: 10:00am

Where: Boyce-Gyro Beach Park, 3400 Lakeshore Rd.

Who: Organizing Committee representative: Christopher Hyde

JDRF representative: Shannon Jolley

Online: jdrfwalk.ca