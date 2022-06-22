Sunnyside/Pritchard System in West Kelowna, Upgraded to Boil Water Notice

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has upgraded the Water Quality Advisory issued on June 6, 2022, to a Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water Service Area, due to an increase in turbidity levels affecting further deterioration of the water quality.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

Under a Boil Water Notice, everyone in the service area must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, as soon as it is able to rescind the Boil Water Notice. To receive news and alerts, sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.