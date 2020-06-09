Sunwing Thanking Frontline Workers with Vacation Giveaway

Sunwing is saying thank you by giving away vacations to frontline workers.

Spokesperson Stacy Raivich says people can enter themselves or nominate a friend on the frontlines either by filling out the form at their website or sharing a photo to Instagram on why your frontline hero deserves a holiday.

“We think there’s nothing better to thank them than an all inclusive vacation to the Royalton Luxury Resorts. It is all inclusive and it would just be a beautiful way to relax and destress after everything that everyone’s going through.”

Raivich says the only criteria to enter is that you’ve been working on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 and they’ve received many beautiful stories already.

The deadline to enter is June 30th.

PRESS RELEASE

Sunwing celebrates frontline heroes by giving away 100 vacations

Toronto, ON – May 2020

Sunwing is giving back to frontline workers across the country by giving away 100 all inclusive vacations to Royalton Luxury Resorts.

Sunwing's Hero Vacations initiative calls on Canadians to nominate deserving frontline heroes who have helped their family or community fight the pandemic. Eligible nominees can be health care workers, emergency service providers or anyone who has helped keep Canada safe during this difficult time.

"As a Canadian family-owned business, we are tremendously grateful for everything our frontline workers are doing to keep Canadian families safe. We want to do our part to thank these frontline heroes who step up each and every day, putting their lives at risk, to save lives and ensure we have our essentials," said Stephen Hunter, President and CEO of Sunwing. "With Sunwing's Hero Vacations, we hope to highlight amazing stories of everyday Canadians courage and care and thank those workers by making their vacation dreams come true, giving them a week of much-deserved rest, relaxation and luxury."

There are two ways to enter:

Nominate a deserving frontline hero using this form, OR; Share a photo of a deserving frontline hero on Instagram using the #SunwingCelebratesHeroes hashtag and tagging @sunwingvacations in the caption with a brief description of why they deserve a vacation (must be posted from a public profile or the post will not be entered).

Nominations are open on May 14th and close on June 30th.

