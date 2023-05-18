Survey closes tomorrow for Parks and Recreation Service Fees Assessment

The City of Vernon Parks Department and Greater Vernon Recreation Services have been seeking public input to assist in assessing appropriate fee levels for facility rentals and usage, as well as identify a clear, consistent, and predictable way for setting fees and charges moving forward.

The public survey at www.engagevernon.ca/parksandrecreation closes tomorrow (Friday, May 19, 2023).

The timing for the Recreation and Parks Fees Assessment is based on the recommendation from the 2018 Recreation Master Plan that identified a review of the Recreation and Parks Fees and Charges be completed as a medium-term and medium priority.

Like many municipalities, Vernon’s fees process is without an explicit framework for establishing fees. Currently, fee increases are based on:

CPI, August to August

Staff wages

Utilities, insurance, carbon tax

Neighbouring communities’ fees

The completion of the Recreation and Parks Fees assessment is to align with the budget process in August 2023 to set rates for 2024.

