Survey open on Secondary Suite Regulations for Vernon

For many years, the City of Vernon has encouraged the development of secondary suites in the community. These dwelling units expand our community's stock of rental housing, helping to meet the need for affordable housing by people from all walks of life—employees seeking jobs in Vernon, families, and seniors.

On September 26, 2022, City Council endorsed a new Housing Action Plan. This Plan calls for encouraging the creation of rental suites within single family homes, semi-detached dwellings, and in detached carriage houses or secondary dwellings. The City of Vernon is seeking community input on this action item.

All residents are invited to visit the Encouraging Secondary Suites in Our Community project page on www.engagevernon.ca and complete the survey. The survey is open now until Friday, March 24, 2023.

A summary of the public consultation responses and draft bylaw amendments are expected to be presented to Council in May.