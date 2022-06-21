Survey says Kelowna residents enjoying high quality of life

The 2022 Citizen Survey results for Kelowna reflect generally positive feedback towards the city. Perceptions of quality of life remain high at 90 per cent and three quarters of citizens surveyed say they remain satisfied with the services they receive and believe they receive good value for their tax dollars.

Survey Highlights

90% of citizens rate the quality of life as very good or good

80% of citizens are satisfied with the overall level and quality of City services

81% of citizens describe Kelowna as safe

75% of citizens say they receive good value for their taxes

53% of citizens prefer the City to raise taxes in order to enhance or maintain services

81% of those who contacted or dealt with the City in the last 12 months are satisfied with the overall service they received

80% of citizens agree that the City fosters a city that is inclusive and accepting of all through its services and programs

Citizens’ top mentions of the qualities and characteristics used to describe their ideal city are:

safe with low crime rate

good recreational facilities and parks

good parks and green spaces

Although citizens believe Kelowna’s overall quality of life is good, indicators point to a continued focus on addressing homelessness, transportation, and crime and safety.

The public agenda continues to see social issues (57 per cent) and transportation (23 per cent) as the top mentions. Crime (12 per cent), municipal government services (10 per cent) and growth and development (8 per cent) are secondary mentions.

While Kelowna continues to be seen as a safe community (81%), the indicator has decreased a little since 2020. Citizens’ top five priorities for investment include addressing social issues, encouraging a diverse supply of housing options, drinking water, police and fire services. Citizens continue to prioritize “renewing exiting infrastructure” (55 per cent) versus “building new” (41 per cent).

“The outcomes of the Citizen Survey align with the resources we’ve committed over the past few years to address social issues and transportation in our community,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “This is one of the many inputs Council will use to set priorities for the next term. It also gives the organization insight into perceptions around service delivery and citizen satisfaction as staff build out their operating plans and budgets this summer.”

The survey was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs to ensure that it was demographically and geographically representative of Kelowna’s population. The last survey was conducted in 2020.

For more information on the details of the Citizen Survey, visit kelowna.ca under About Kelowna.