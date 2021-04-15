Survival of the Richest, Chapter Four

Kelowna is the sixth most expensive city to rent in across Canada according to apartment hunting site Padmapper, and buying a home can seem impossible - taking years to save for a down payment.

Turning Points West Kelowna Site Manager Tara Tschritter says nearly all people who use their services find affordability a top challenge, "There's a multitude of things that can lead to people becoming homeless, but once they are experiencing homelessness that housing affordability piece is something that is pretty much universal as a barrier to getting back into housing."

So many are desperate for stable living and there are people who can help.

Mike Gawliuk with Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna says they're getting people off the street with supportive housing like the new one on McCurdy, "Our buildings have on site support staff 24/7. Those can be tenant support workers, in other cases it's more specialized supports like mental health and substance use counsellors, recreation supports, home care, and really identify those individuals that need access to extra support to help them maintain their housing to make their tenancy as successful as possible."

City Councillor Loyal Wooldridge says the city's five-year homeless strategy under Journey Home focuses on adding even more supportive housing to the city, and it doesn't stop there."Going from shelter to supportive housing to independent living is really a journey or a continuum that people need to travel on. Journey Home gives us that continuum to understand what type of projects we need to be building, but also what kind of services people need to be supported to help them overcome the challenges they may have."

Schritter says no matter your walk of life, there are many local options for housing supports. "In the last few years we've seen quite a few options come online and they try to create unique options for folks. For example the new housing that has been built in Rutland, the McCurdy Place housing, is providing support to folks who are on a path to wellness and aren't active in their substance use. Then we have some of the more low barrier service providers like John Howard Society has Cardington and that's more low barrier."

Need help and not sure where to start? Check out Kelowna Community Resources online.

There you can search for places that offer housing or funding supports and find a Street Survival Guide that lists where you can get a shower, do some laundry, and find a bite to eat.