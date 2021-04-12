Survival of the Richest, Chapter One

Kelowna makes the list of top livable Canadian cities, but it also makes the list of most expensive cities to rent in.

So how does that work? And is Kelowna affordable?

Anastasia French with Living Wages for Families says every BC municipality has a living wage higher than the current minimum. "Living wage is the hourly amount that a family needs to make ends meet - to be able to pay for rent, put food on the table, pay for clothing. Our living wage calculator that we use is based on a family of four. Living is wage is different from a minimum wage; minimum wage is the minimum an employer must pay their staff, which for BC is $14.60 an hour."

French says they don't have a specific calculation for Kelowna, but it would be on par with living wage in Revelstoke at about $18.90 an hour. She adds that's a 2019 figure and living wages have likely increased.

All it takes is one big life event to take you from financial stability to living paycheque to paycheque. Nadine Gagne knows that first hand. The West Kelowna mom says her ex-husband left her shortly after giving birth to their third child and around the start of the global pandemic.

"I would say rent and childcare costs, it makes it almost impossible for families to makes ends meet. So, now I'm going back to work, but with these childcare costs is it even worth it going back to work, to be away from my baby, not be fully subisidized and still have to come up with $800 or $900 for childcare."

The Canadian centre for Policy Alternatives lists the median monthly cost of infant and toddler childcare in Kelowna at $925 - that's if you can find a space.

And rent? Rental listing site Zumper shows the average three-bedroom apartment rents monthly for around $2,500.

Gagne says it's tough to pay the large amount at once, and her ex-husband lost his job last fall meaning child support payments aren't coming in at the amount or frequency they should.

Gagne says she was able to use time on maternity leave to research and apply for local supports. She said it's practically a full time job in itself and not everything is accessible. "Sure, there's maybe a gift card here or you'll get a clothing donation here, but if you don't have a car or the means to get to that place to get that resource it can be very difficult. Or say you don't have access to the internet or a computer to print the forms, but I see lots of different programs have been adapting."

So, let's say you have a family of four in Kelowna. You need one childcare space and a three bedroom apartment. Before the cost of transportation, groceries, and other necessities - your monthly expenses have already surpassed $3,400.

WorkSafe BC breaks things down further - owning a single vehicle and driving only about 6 kilometres per day estimated at $180 montly. Groceries and other personal items? The estimate there about $2,500. Monthly expenses have already surpassed $6,000.

That's $72,000 annually.

When the median income of all families in Kelowna is $88,000 before tax or about $69,000 once taxes are paid - it's not enough to cover the bills.