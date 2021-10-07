Suspect in arson investigation in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is turning to the public for their assistance to identify a suspect in an arson investigation.

On August 29th, 2021, police were notified of suspicious occurrence at a school on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon after staff arriving at the school discovered the remnants of a burned garbage can against a wall outside of the school. Exterior cameras at the school captured the incident and upon reviewing the video footage from earlier in the morning, staff learned the fire had been intentionally set and contacted police.



In the video, an unknown person is seen deliberately lighting and then discarding some type of burning material into the garbage can before walking away. Shortly after, the garbage can fully engulfed in flames, eventually burning out.



Thankfully, the fire was contained inside the garbage can and did not spread to the building, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Given the close proximity to the building and the extremely dry conditions at the time, the consequences of this person’s actions could have been disastrous.

Police are distributing an image of the suspect with the hope someone may be able to recognize the individual.

If you believe you can identify the suspect in this investigation, or have information that may assist police, please contact Constable Richard Lausman of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.