Suspect in hate incident on city bus identified

Press release:

Kelowna RCMP has identified the suspect involved in the hate incident that occurred on a city bus on October 31.

Through the assistance of the public and media reporting, the person who made the hate motivated remarks has been identified by police. Information regarding this person will not be released as this remains an active criminal investigation and no charges have been sworn. Kelowna RCMP continues to pursue all investigational leads while investigators continue their efforts to identify the victims involved.

“We understand, it can be difficult for victims of crime to come forward; however, we would like speak to them as part of the investigation and encourage them to contact us.” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

If you are a victim of crime and/or trauma and are in need of assistance, please email the Central Okanagan RCMP Victim Services or call them at 250-470-6242. Caseworkers are available Monday through Friday to answer calls and emails. https://www.rdco.com/en/living-here/victim-services.aspx