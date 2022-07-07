Suspect in Osoyoos Canada Day shooting now in police custody
Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen (PSOS) RCMP confirms it is no longer seeking the public’s assistance to locate Steven Marlo Gallagher.
Gallagher, previously identified as a suspect in a shooting on July 1 near Osoyoos, was taken into custody by the Penticton RCMP late Wednesday night after he turned himself in to the police.
SGT. Jayson Bayda confirmed to AM 1150 officers were able to locate and contact Gallagher by phone and after conversation decided to give himfself up.
At this time, police do not believe there is any further threat to the public.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP.
