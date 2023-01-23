Suspect in Rail Trail assault of youth located and re-arrested

The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the man co-accused of assaulting a local youth on the Rail Trail in Kelowna in November 2021.

The man was arrested on January 19, 2023 and is currently being held until he appears before the courts.

“Once again we are grateful for the assistance of both the local media outlets and the community in helping track down this individuals” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

No further information will be released at this time.