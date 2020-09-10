Suspect nabbed by police following robbery

On September 10th, 2020 shortly before 8:20 a.m., RCMP received a report that a woman had entered a business at the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna, produced a knife, and demanded money. The woman threatened the staff, grabbed merchandise and fled the area on foot.

Frontline officers flooded the area and located the suspect.

"Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident," states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, "Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery."

The 21-year-old Kelowna woman remains in custody. The matter has been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge review.