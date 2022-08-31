Suspect of multiple Break and Enters arrested by Kelowna RCMP

In the early morning of August 30, 2022 in Kelowna, CSU Officers were conducting proactive patrols in the downtown core.

The Officers had earlier been made aware that a well known prolific offender was a suspect in several recent Break and Enters of Kelowna area businesses. The officers spotted the man as they were familiar with him from previous police interactions.

Officers confronted the man who attempted to avoid arrest by providing officers with a false name. Unfortunately for him, these officers were very familiar with who he was and easily able to correctly identify him. The male was arrested and is currently facing two charges of break and enter, attempted theft and theft of a security camera.

Additionally, he has been charge with various fail to comply with probation conditions.

In mid 2020 to early 2021 he committed 9 B&E’s in Kelowna and West Kelowna. Most were business B&E’s as well. He was sentenced in May 2021 to various jail periods for these offences and appears to have served over a year in custody.

“The Kelowna RCMP dedicated many hours of investigation in order to remove this person from the streets of Kelowna and protect our community. The Kelowna RCMP would like to see him held in custody until trial” said Sergeant Desmond Kiehlbauch, Acting Investigative Services Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.