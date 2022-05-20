Suspect uses 3 year-old as a shield in robbery

The RCMP calling it 'deeply disturbing'.

An Oliver man entered a Kamloops gas station last night, holding his three year-old child's hand and demanded money.

He even showed the employee that he had a gun, which turned out to be a replica.

The 32 year-old was arrested thanks to a police officer making a traffic stop in the gas station parking lot.

The RCMP says while it is disturbing that someone would commit a robbery with a child, it is even more concerning that he threatened the police officer and used his child as a shield.