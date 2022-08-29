iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
31°C
Instagram

Suspect wanted by police after stealing helicopter equipment

helicopter thief 2 (wings)

Penticton RCMP hopes the public can help identify a suspect involved in the theft of expensive helicopter equipment.

On August 26, 2022, Penticton RCMP responded to break and enter into a large helicopter hanger. The hanger door was pried open and CCTV cameras captured the suspect looking around, going through storage, and climbing into a helicopter that was housed in the facility. The suspect took a number of expensive pieces of equipment from the helicopter.

“As a result of the break in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” says Cst Dayne Lyons of the Penticton RCMP. “The total losses are near $30,000.”

The suspect is described as:

  • Male, early to mid 40’s
  • Large figure
  • Goatee and some facial stubble
  • Curly, frizzy hair
  • Shirtless, black shorts, and a blue baseball cap

If you have information regarding the identity of the man in the photo, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175