Suspected fuel thief arrested

A suspicious person investigation resulted in an arrest and recovery of stolen fuel by RCMP officers in Enderby on Saturday night.

On Saturday, January 20th, 2024, around 11 p.m., a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was on patrol when they noticed a person pulling a wagon on a walking trail near Granville Avenue in Enderby. When the person saw the officer, they abandoned the wagon and fled into the bush. When the officer took a closer look, they found several jerry cans of fuel that was suspected to be stolen. With Police Service Dog Phantom's assistance, officers were led to a residence on Old Vernon Road where the suspect was located and arrested. During the arrest, the woman allegedly threated and pointed dog deterrent spray at one of the officers but was taken into custody without it being deployed.

Police officers are trained to look for things out of the ordinary and if something doesn’t seem right, we’re going to take a closer look, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Situations like this highlight the importance of proactive police work and demonstrates the effort taken and good work being done by our officers, each and every day, to disrupt and prevent criminal activity in our communities.

42-year old Alana McIntire was arrested on five outstanding warrants and has been charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and assault with a weapon in relation to this incident. She remains in custody until her next scheduled court appearance on January 25th.