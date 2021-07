BC Wildfire crews are busy around the province, working to douse almost two hundred wildfires.

A susepcted lightning caused fire is buring 10 miles west of Pennask Lake - which is approximatley 50 km northwest of Peachland.

The fire is currently listed as out of control at 1.5 hectares.

BC Wildfire dashboard lists current wildfire activity in the province.

Call *5555 on your cell phone to report smoke or wildfire.