iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-2°C
Instagram

Suspects in youth assault along Rail Trail re-arrested


Radis Brothers

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the two men accused of the November 2021 assault of a local youth on the Rail Trail in Kelowna.

One of the accused was released while the co-accused has been remanded. Both Kelowna residence are required to attend court on January 9, 2023.

“We are grateful for the assistance of both the local media outlets and the community in helping track down these two individuals” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

No further information will be released at this time.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175