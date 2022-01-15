Suspicious Coldstream house fire

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section has been called to assist with the investigation into a fire that destroyed a Coldstream residence Friday evening.

The fire started at around 7 o'clock last night at a residence on Hawthorne Place.

Police evacuated neighbouring homes as firefighters fought to get the blaze under control and prevent its spread to neighbouring homes.

The residence was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.



A full and comprehensive investigation into the incident is being undertaken, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The investigation is in the preliminary stages and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, at this time we are treating the fire as suspicious.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity prior to the fire or has information that may assist the investigation, to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.