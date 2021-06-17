Suspicious death in Rutland

RCMP were called to a residence in the 1200-block of Sycamore Road in Rutland on June 17, 2021 just before 1:30 a.m., after a man was located deceased at that location.

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “However police believe that this incident is isolated in nature, and the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

A Kelowna man has been taken into custody in regards to this matter. At this time, no charges have been laid.

Investigators have cordoned off the area and will be on scene for an undetermined period of time while they collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

The Kelowna RCMP Major Crime Unit has assumed the investigation.

The BC Coroner’s Service has initiated it’s own, concurrent investigation to determine all the facts surrounding the death.

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.