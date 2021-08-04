Suspicious device found in residence

On August 1, 2021 West Kelowna RCMP attended a residence in the 2600-block of Cameron Road in West Kelowna as part of an ongoing investigation. While at the residence, officers located what appeared to be a possible improvised explosive device.

For safety reasons, officers evacuated the area and called the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU). The device was safely removed from the scene by the EDU officer and disposed of at a secondary site.

“Investigation has determined this device is not related to the shooting in Kelowna on July 31,” says S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “Examination of the device determined that it was someone’s attempt at a homemade battery pack, however it was unstable and potentially dangerous.”

This investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.