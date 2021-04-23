Suspicious fire in Kelowna

At just before 2:30 am this morning the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of an RV on fire that was in close proximity to a detached garage at a residence in the 600 block of Gerstmar Rd.

The first arriving officer reports a fully involved 5th wheel trailer with fire extending to a nearby garage. The response was upgraded to a second alarm structure fire response.

Crews knocked down the fire in both the RV and the garage and kept the fire from extending to the house.

Four tenants and a dog were home at the time of the fire. All occupants safely made it out of the house and are being housed by Emergency Support Services.

The trailer was completely destroyed by the fire and the garage was severely damaged.

The fire is suspicious in nature and is being investigated by the RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit, a safety officer and a command unit including 17 fire personnel. RCMP, BCAS and Fortis Electric were on scene assisting as well.