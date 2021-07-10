Suspicious fire near a church in West Kelowna

Early Friday evenig, firefighters from th West Kelowna Fire Derpartment quickly knocked down a small garage fire behind the Grace Baptist Church on Concorde Road in Lakeview Heights. 13 firefighters in 4 trucks attended the call. It was initially reported as a grass fire and then upgraded to a structure fire.

The fire appears to have extended from the outside of the building and caused some damage to the garage and contents. The building was being used to store maintenance materials for the church property. The cause of the fire is suspicious and under investigation.

We continue to remind the public about the dry conditions and extreme fire risk in our community. Please report any signs of fire or smoke immediately to 9-1-1.