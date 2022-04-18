Suspicious Garage Fire on Pandosy St.

The Kelowna Fire Department dealt with a garage on fire near Pandosy St. and Cadder Ave. on Saturday around 10:30 pm.

A double detached garage had caught fire in the alley behind the 2000 block of Pandosy St.

The fire started on the exterior wall of the garage and had already spread up the wall to the soffit, causing structural damage to the wall and roof area.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the first arriving crew but some of the contents were already consumed by the fire.

The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Kelowna RCMP.