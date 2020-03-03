Suspicious package found at Gorman Brothers lumber mill

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious package that was left at Gorman Brothers mill.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to a business in the 3900 block of Dunfield Road in West Kelowna at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, when employees noticed a suspicious package that had been left there sometime over the weekend.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net