Sustainability grants up for grabs this fall

Are you passionate about making Vernon a more sustainable place to live?

Great news! The City of Vernon is launching the Fall intake period for the 2022 Sustainability Grants program. This program works toward encouraging participation in actions that promote environmental resiliency at the community level.

“Fostering sustainable actions at a local level is more important than ever,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. "The Sustainability Grants program provides an exciting opportunity for residents in our community to connect with each other and build their own ideas from the ground up.”

Grants up to $1,000 will be available to encourage the development of sustainability projects led by Vernon residents, youth, non-profit organizations, and community groups.

The Fall application period begins September 22 and runs until October 24, 2022.

For more information on this program and how to apply, visit www.engagevernon.ca/sustainability-grants.