Swift Water-Kayaks in Mission Creek

Press Release:

At 1:20pm this afternoon Kelowna Fire Dispatch received notification from RCMP of 3 overturned kayaks in Mission Creek close to Ziprick road.

Kelowna Fire Department activated its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist RCMP with a search of the area for any possible persons still in the creek.

Units were dispatched to downstream locations and a search of the creek was started with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter. During the search we received notification that all 3 persons were able to exit the creek on their own. One of the kayakers was able to get to shore on his own, the second overturned one was retrieved by The Kelowna Swift Water Team and the 3rd remains in the creek close to Creekside and Graham road. The 3rd kayak was left as the water in that area is too dangerous for our team to remove it.

Reminder to all that Mission Creek is very dangerous this time of year for any type of water craft and we ask all to please stay off the creek.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.