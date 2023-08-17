The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO), following recommendations from Interior Health Authority, has issued a Swimming Advisory at Reiswig Regional Park following a higher than acceptable e-coli count in water samples.

Residents are advised to follow posted notices at Reiswig Regional Park and not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities until further notice. If water is ingested, swimmers may develop gastrointestinal illness, skin rashes and eye, ear and throat symptoms. The very young, the very old and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including lake currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste. Beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming.

While the Swimming Advisory is in place, check out one of the other 30 regional parks and beach locations at rdco.com/parks.

For more information on beach water quality, visit interiorhealth.ca.