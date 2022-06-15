iHeartRadio

Swimming Advisory for Cottonwood Beach

Swimmers Osoyoos

Due to unsatisfactory bacteriological results from water samples taken at Cottonwood Beach, the Town of Osoyoos is issuing a swimming advisory for that location. This swimming advisory will be in effect until such time that water samples return to a satisfactory nature.
 
Satisfactory: Samples taken over a 30-day period contain an average of LESS THAN or EQUAL TO 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml.
 
Unsatisfactory: Samples taken over a 30-day period contain an average of MORE THAN 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml, and/or a series of single sample results EXCEED 400 E. coli bacteria/100ml.

