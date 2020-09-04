Swimming for a good cause

Nick Pelletier is swimming the length of Okanagan Lake to raise funds for BrainTrust Canada.

He started this morning at 4 am in Vernon and will swim 106 km to Penticton.

Only one other person has completed this feat to date and the current Guinness World Record is set at 40 hours 57 minutes and 11 seconds. Nick will attempt to beat this record and complete the swim in 40 hours.

Nick's goal is to raise $5,000 to help support BrainTrust Canada's Youth Concussion Clinic.

To donate click the following link: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/51096

Nick is passionate about supporting BrainTrust Canada because he sustained a concussion in high school, which impacted his life, including his ability to play high impact sports including football, freestyle skiing, and baseball which he played at the collegiate level.

Nick recovered from his concussion and now wants to make sure other youth have access to the supports they need to recover from head trauma.

"Youth who sustain concussions and their families need nothing more than proper guidance and treatment in a time of high stress and uncertainty," Pelletier said prior to the swim.