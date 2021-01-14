iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Sword guy concerning

RCMP-Car

A 30 year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a report of an individual in the downtown core armed with a sword acting in an erratic manner.

With concern for the public, officers flooded the area on Ellis Street and arrested the suspect.

During a search, police located and seized three knives and a large sword. 

His mental health was assessed by the Kelowna RCMP Police and Crisis Team and was eventually released.

He will make a court appearance at a later date.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175