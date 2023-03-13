Szturc named WHL Player of the Week

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Western Hockey League announced today that Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 12, 2023.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect finished the week with eight points (3G-5A), recording a shootout winner and overtime game-winning goal to help the Rockets collect six of a possible six points this past weekend.

The product of Cesky Tesin, Czechia began his week with a goal and an assist Tuesday, March 7 in a 6-2 setback to the Prince George Cougars.

Szturc, who sits #181 among North American Skaters on the most recent NHL Central Scouting Rankings, collected the shootout winner for Kelowna, also registering five shots on goal Friday, March 10 as the Rockets edged the Vancouver Giants 4-3.

The following evening, Szturc earned First Star honours, scoring twice and adding two helpers as the Rockets defeated the Spokane Chiefs 5-4 in overtime.

The 19-year-old closed out his weekend with two assists, while also winning 15 of his 22 face-off attempts as Kelowna posted a 5-4 road shootout victory against the Tri-City Americans.

This season, Szturc has set new career bests in many offensive categories including goals (21), assists (52), points (73) and power-play markers (12).

His 57.1 winning percentage in the face-off circle this season also ranks eighth among WHL skaters with 600 or more face-off attempts.

Szturc was originally selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 119 career WHL regular season contests, he has totalled 114 points (37G-77A).

Gabriel Szturc and the Kelowna Rockets are next in action Wednesday, March 15 when they pay a visit to the Prince George Cougars (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).