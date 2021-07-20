iHeartRadio

Tactical Evacuation Near Sicamous

wildfire

The Shuswap Emergency Program has been made aware of a new fire south of Two Mile Creek in Electoral Area E.

The Sicamous and Swansea Point Fire Departments are on scene and are assessing the fire in conjunction with the BC Wildfire Service.

There is a tactical evacuation underway of homes nearest to the fire. Assessments are continuing. 

The Sicamous Landfill is being closed until further notice. 

