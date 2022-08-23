Take a walk through the 'NeighbourWoods'

It’s time to spruce (or maple) up your yard - NeighbourWoods is back! The popular residential planting initiative developed to encourage citizens to help grow and preserve Kelowna’s urban forest is returning to give residents another opportunity to get a new tree for their yard. Trees are available for pre-order starting Monday, August 29 until September 19, or until they are sold out.

Kelowna residents are invited to purchase one of the six tree varieties at a cost of $50 + GST. This season’s varieties include the American Hackberry, Galaxy Magnolia, Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac, Maidenhair Gingko, Northern Herald® Redbud and the Redpointe® Maple. There is a limited number of each tree species and a total of approximately 600 trees available for purchase. Please note that trees are restricted to one per household, per year due to demand.

“We are so happy to bring NeighbourWoods back this fall,” said Tara Bergeson, Urban Forester. “While we usually host this program in the spring, we had to push things a bit later due to supply chain issues. Despite the change in season, fall is actually the perfect time to plant trees, due to the cooler weather. We hope residents will join us in helping to grow the urban forest in our community this fall.”

Ordering a NeighbourWoods tree is as easy as one, two, tree:

View the six tree descriptions online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods

Order your tree of choice online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods or with a credit card by calling 250-469-8800. To order online, residents must have an active online recreation account through rec.kelowna.ca. You can set one up by calling 250-469-8800.

The NeighbourWoods pick-up event will take place on Saturday, September 24. Residents can pick up their tree from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mission Recreation Park Arboretum, 4105 Gordon Drive. Please bring your receipt (if applicable), proof of residency and a vehicle that’s appropriate for transporting a tree.

Planting a tree isn’t the only way to support Kelowna’s urban forest. The hot, dry days of summer are hard on trees, especially new ones. If a tree near you is parched, please help it through the season by watering it. It will pay you back with years of fresh air and shade. A five-gallon pail once or twice a week is the perfect amount.

For more information about the NeighbourWoods program, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods.